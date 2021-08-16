Ask the Expert
Tropics remain active, but no immediate threats locally

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tropics continue to garner much of our attention in weather, but the good news locally is that none of the systems currently appear as though they will pose a significant threat to us. Instead, our fairly typical late summer pattern looks to prevail for most of the upcoming week.

10 day forecast as of Monday, August 16.
10 day forecast as of Monday, August 16.(WAFB)

For today, a mainly dry morning will allow temperatures to quickly warm into the upper 80s by lunchtime. As temperatures climb to 90° or a little above by early afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. Set today’s rain chances around 40%, with locally heavy downpours once again possible in any stronger storms.

Pinpoint forecast as of Monday, August 16.
Pinpoint forecast as of Monday, August 16.(WAFB)
WPC precipitation forecast through next Monday, August 23.
WPC precipitation forecast through next Monday, August 23.(WAFB)

In the tropics, Fred is tracking steadily northward toward the Florida Panhandle. Maximum winds are at 50 mph as of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory. Landfall will likely occur later today in the Florida Panhandle where Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings are in place. Fred poses no direct threat to our area.

4 a.m. NHC advisory for Tropical Storm Fred.
4 a.m. NHC advisory for Tropical Storm Fred.(WAFB)

Farther east, Grace remains a tropical depression as of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory, with maximum winds of 35 mph. Guidance has continued to trend farther south and west with the track of Grace over the last 24 hours as models now show a much stronger ridge of high pressure building along the Gulf Coast. With that in mind, Grace appears unlikely to threaten our part of the world and may very well end up making its final landfall in Mexico by late in the week.

4 a.m. Monday advisory for Tropical Depression Grace.
4 a.m. Monday advisory for Tropical Depression Grace.(WAFB)

And finally, Tropical Depression #8 formed near Bermuda late Sunday night. Maximum winds are at 35 mph as of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory. T.D. No. 8 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Henri as it does a loop around Bermuda over the next several days. Outside of Bermuda, it doesn’t appear as though it will threaten any other land areas, including the U.S., through the week.

4 a.m. Monday advisory for Tropical Depression No. 8.
4 a.m. Monday advisory for Tropical Depression No. 8.(WAFB)

