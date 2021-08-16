Ask the Expert
Southern’s O-line lives up to reputation during team’s first scrimmage

Southern Jaguars Offensive Line
Southern Jaguars Offensive Line(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s players and coaches said Saturday’s first scrimmage of fall camp started up front.

A very talented and experienced offensive line that put four of its five members on the All-SWAC preseason team lived up to its reputation.

The Jaguars had Monday off after working Saturday and Sunday mornings. As reported, there was no media access during Saturday’s scrimmage for video highlights or post-practice interviews.

But a number of players and coaches were available for interviews Monday morning to give their thoughts on the competition they took part in at Mumford Stadium on Saturday.

