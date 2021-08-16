Southern’s Kordell Caldwell juggles football & law school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a Southern Jaguar in camp this fall who’s trying to juggle stopping pass completions when he’s on the field, along with another challenge he’s facing every day in the classroom.

From practice to meetings to game days, the life of a college football player is already a constant grind. Now, add that to trying to obtain a law degree and you get Southern defensive back Kordell Caldwell.

Since arriving on The Bluff in 2018, Caldwell splits just about all of his time between Mumford Stadium and the Southern University Law Center.

“It’s a lot of trying to see your willpower and your know-how and the perseverance a lot in your first year and that’s one of the things that being a Southern Jaguar has taught me is the perseverance,” said Caldwell. “So, it was like if I can make it through my first fall camp as a sophomore, I think I can make it through my first year of law school. I always talk about, maybe one day I was six or seven, my mom kind of looked at me and said, ‘You know, you have an answer for everything. You should be a lawyer one day.’ And it just led to a path where I would spend a summer at law camps, then I would go from law camp to football camps. So, it was kind of one of those things that was always destined to be and I have always had a passion for law as I have for football.”

On the field, Caldwell has made a mark on special teams. The Houston native has blocked three punts in his career as a Jag.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.