Slightly higher rain chances next few days

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Locally we will continue to deal with heat and humidity and afternoon showers and t-storms. Over the next few days rain chances will be 50-60%. Be sure to have the umbrella with you as we close out the work/school week.

High pressure will build across the area by the end of the week helping to limit rain chances over the weekend. The weekend looks mainly dry at this time. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures well above 100°.

The following work/school week will see a slight increase in rain chances with highs staying in the low to mid 90°s. The tropics remain very active. We have 3 named storms, but none pose a threat for Louisiana.

