Saints place five players in first batch of NFL Network’s Top 100 rankings; three Tigers ranked

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints landed five players in the first batch of NFL Network’s top 100 rankings released on Sunday, August 15, LSU also had three players included. NFL Network released the bottom 60 players of the list 100-41.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore ranked No. 86, left tackle Terron Armstead was No. 79, receiver Michael Thomas was ranked No. 72, line backer Demario Davis was No. 64 and defensive end Cam Jordan finished off the list at No. 46.

Running back Alvin Kamara will likely be ranked in the top 40 players. The next batch of players will be released next Sunday, August 21.

Former LSU Tigers Tre’Davious White was ranked No. 95, Tyrann Mathieu ranked No. 58, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson ranked No. 53.

