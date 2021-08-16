Republicans running out of options to push back against state mandates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the news some people wanted to hear and the reality that some folks feared would one day come true.

You soon will have to prove you’re vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to go practically anywhere inside in New Orleans.

“This will go into effect on Monday and we will begin aggressive enforcement actions the following week,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a press briefing on Thursday, August 12.

But some are calling this move a step too far. The Republican State Central Committee voted to condemn the mayor’s decision, calling on state lawmakers to outlaw vaccine mandates across Louisiana. The Republican-controlled legislature has already tried many options to push back against statewide mandates with little success and is beginning to run out of ideas.

“And the first thing they say is, ‘You know, what are you going to do about this?’ said state Rep. Richard Nelson (R-Mandeville). “Um and there’s really, at this point, there’s not too much the legislature can do.”

A petition put out by some Republican representatives back in October was an attempt to terminate the governor’s mandates. It has been tied up in the court system to this day. State Republicans basically have no tools left in their toolbox.

“There’s problems with that mechanism that we have tried to change with bills in the last couple of sessions and the governor vetoed them all,” added Nelson.

But others at the Capitol say relaxing any restrictions is what got us to where we are now.

“We tried that, you know, we tried to take down the mandates; that’s when the surge came,” said state Rep. Larry Selders (D-Baton Rouge). “So, I think we kind of need this mandate right now until the numbers start to drop again.”

Selders added he supports Cantrell’s decision.

“I think she’s doing what she thinks she needs to do for her city and uh, if that’s going to save lives, then I think she’s doing a good job,” explained Selders.

The House Health and Welfare Committee meets Monday, August 16, and has invited the Department of Health to discuss the state’s current situation when it comes to COVID. There will also be a chance for comment from the public as well.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.