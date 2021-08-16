REPORT: Saints cut three after preseason loss to Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have cut three players following their preseason 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, April 14. According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett the Saints released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara among two others.

Veteran CB Prince Amukamara is also among the Saints’ first round of five roster cuts, per source. Two experienced veterans in the group — possibly giving them a chance to catch on elsewhere. https://t.co/4e4m025dIu — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 16, 2021

Nick Underhill reported that veteran pass rusher Noah Spence and rookie running back Stevie Scott were also released following the loss.

Saints waived Noah Spence, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 15, 2021

Stevie Scott got waived, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 15, 2021

Amukamara was signed from the Arizona Cardinals 2020 practice squad, the former first round pick had two total tackles in the loss to the Ravens. Spence had spent the last two seasons with the Saints, but his career has been plagued by season ending injuries had hasn’t seen action with New Orleans.

The former Tampa Buccaneer had a 5.5 sacks in his first season in 2016, in the loss to the Ravens Spence had one total tackle.

The undrafted rookie running back Scott, had not seen action on offense or on special teams for the Saints.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.