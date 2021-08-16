Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)
LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to rebound in 2021 after a 5-5 record in 2020 and the preseason AP Top 25 poll has them ranked No. 16.

Alabama is ranked No. 1. The Tide is followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia to round out the top five.

Louisiana-Lafayette landed at No. 23.

CLICK HERE for the full list of ranked teams.

RELATED: LSU ranked No. 13 in USA Today’s Preseason Coaches poll

The SEC has five teams in the AP Top 25.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
Shooting at supermarket leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Louisiana State Police
Driver dies after SUV runs off highway and hits tree
EBRSO generic
Man leaving casino robbed at gunpoint in BR neighborhood

Latest News

NFL Logo
Saints place 5 players in first batch of NFL Network’s Top 100 rankings; 3 Tigers ranked
Southern Jaguars
Southern’s Kordell Caldwell juggles football & law school
Southern rover Kordell Caldwell (37)
Southern’s Kordell Caldwell juggles football & law school
Members of LSU's defensive line practice during fall camp.
D-line shines in LSU Preseason Game No. 1