Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU DE Ali Gaye looking to pump us his numbers in 2021

Ali Gaye celebrates at Kyle Field on November 28, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Photo By:...
Ali Gaye celebrates at Kyle Field on November 28, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Photo By: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics(Chris Parent | Chris Parent)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In his first season with the Purple and Gold, Ali Gaye put up some impressive stats in a 10-game season. Thirty-two tackles, 9.5 those tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. In 2021, Gaye is looking to pump up those numbers.

“Building off my weaknesses. Also, building off what I did from last year. Not focusing too much on that. Just improving on all aspects of my game pass rush wise. Finishing plays and executing my assignments even better,” said Ali Gaye.

Gaye spent time in Arizona and Kansas for junior college ball, but nothing will ever compare to his experience in Baton Rouge.

“It’s been a hell of experience being at Arizona and Kansas. Going to all those schools, nothing compared to being here. I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned a lot, met a lot of different people. I’ve met a lot of friends and family. I’ve been treated like family ever since I’ve been here. Thinking about leaving would be sad. I’ve built a lot of bonds here. I love being here. I love being in Louisiana, Baton Rouge specifically. I love Tiger Nation. I love all the fans, and the love they show us. So it’s definitely been a family atmosphere. It’ll be sad to leave this place,” said Gaye

Gaye, a Seattle native, is a huge fan of seafood. What he loves most, crawfish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Louisiana State Police
Driver dies after SUV runs off highway and hits tree

Latest News

With the season opener at UCLA less than 3 weeks away, LSU QB Max Johnson and the Tigers’...
Johnson, O-line work to get on same page after woes during scrimmage
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
Johnson, O-line work to get on same page after woes during scrimmage
LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (16)
LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll
Members of LSU's defensive line practice during fall camp.
D-line shines in LSU Preseason Game No. 1