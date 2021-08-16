Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Johnson, O-line work to get on same page after woes during scrimmage

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, there was too much pressure on the quarterback during Saturday’s scrimmage.

With the season opener at UCLA less than three weeks away, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson and the Tigers’ veteran offensive line are working to be on the same page before then.

RELATED STORIES:

Johnson feels he’s come a long way in the last year but adds he was never intimidated by immediately stepping into big-time SEC football. Of course, this is the son of a man who played quarterback in the NFL for 15 years and won a super bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

While there’s been plenty of talk about the long line of receivers Johnson can throw to, LSU’s small but talented group of tight ends also deserve a mention. Sophomore Cole Taylor and freshman Jack Bech are big targets who can hopefully move the chains.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Louisiana State Police
Driver dies after SUV runs off highway and hits tree
A meeting of the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee was temporarily halted Monday,...
Several people removed from La. House and Welfare Committee meeting for not wearing masks

Latest News

LSU Football
Max Johnson - 8/16/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Football
Neil Farrell Jr. - 8/16/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Football
Ed Ingram - 8/16/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Football
Cade York - 8/16/21 (Full Interview)