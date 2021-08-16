Ask the Expert
THE INVESTIGATORS: Audit finds EBR city-parish had no proof to justify cost of engineering firm chosen to design stormwater master plan

The goal of the stormwater master plan is to determine which flood prevention projects to prioritize and to help predict future rain events across the Capital area.(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Auditors with the Louisiana Legislative Auditors Office found the East Baton Rouge city-parish could not provide adequate proof to justify the cost of the contract for the engineering firm chosen to design the stormwater master plan.

The goal of the stormwater master plan is to determine which flood prevention projects to prioritize and to help predict future rain events across the Capital area based on collected data from previous storms. The $15 million contract was awarded to local engineering firm HNTB back in September 2017 and was supposed to be funded through a federal grant.

As part of the process, the city-parish was supposed to ensure that the cost of the contract was fair and reasonable. Without an established process for reviewing those contracts to ensure that they are fair and reasonable, such contract costs could become ineligible for reimbursement under federal awards. Auditors determined the process carried out by the EBR city-parish needed work and recommended that officials establish a formal and written process for determining the fairness and reasonableness of contracts prior to awarding them.

A city-parish spokesman tells WAFB they have corrected the issue. In response to the audit findings, the city-parish released the following statement:

Accounting firm P&N was also involved in the audit process and compiled this as part of a comprehensive look at the city-parish for the entire year of 2020.

You can look at the audit here: https://app.lla.state.la.us/publicreports.nsf/0/99f2b61be275649c8625872d006db0ba/$file/000246da.pdf?openelement&.7773098

