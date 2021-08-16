East Feliciana Parish government hosting multiple vaccine events through Aug. 23 - 28

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury and Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness are hosting vaccine events at multiple locations throughout the parish to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Clinton, Slaughter, and Jackson during the week of Aug. 23 and Aug. 28.

Officials say the process to get vaccinated will be “as streamlined a process as possible.” No appointments are necessary to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the events.

Participants will park, go inside the location and fill out the required form, receive their vaccinations and wait out the 15-minute required observation period. They’ll then go through the same process three weeks later to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

RKM Primary Care is partnering with the East Feliciana Parish government for the vaccine event.

Vaccinations will be available at the following locations, times and dates:

Clinton

Time: 10: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Aug. 23 and Aug. 24

Location: Clinton Volunteer Fire Department - 9506 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722

Slaughter

Time: 10: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Aug. 25 and Aug. 26

Location: Slaughter Fire Department - 819 E. Railroad AVE, Slaughter, LA 70777

Jackson

Time: 10: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Aug. 27 and Aug. 28

Location: Jackson, LA Fire Department - 1631 Charter Street, Jackson, LA 70748

RKM Primary Care clinic will also be hosting a separate vaccine event at its Clinton location and will administer the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 28. However, RKM Primary Care is requiring appointments for those who want to receive the Moderna vaccine on Aug. 28. To schedule an appointment with RKM Primary Care call (225) 683-5292.

