Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

East Feliciana Parish government hosting multiple vaccine events through Aug. 23 - 28

WHSV file photo of the the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
WHSV file photo of the the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury and Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness are hosting vaccine events at multiple locations throughout the parish to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Residents can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Clinton, Slaughter, and Jackson during the week of Aug. 23 and Aug. 28.

RELATED STORIES:

Officials say the process to get vaccinated will be “as streamlined a process as possible.” No appointments are necessary to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the events.

Participants will park, go inside the location and fill out the required form, receive their vaccinations and wait out the 15-minute required observation period. They’ll then go through the same process three weeks later to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

RKM Primary Care is partnering with the East Feliciana Parish government for the vaccine event.

Vaccinations will be available at the following locations, times and dates:

Clinton

  • Time: 10: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Date: Aug. 23 and Aug. 24
  • Location: Clinton Volunteer Fire Department - 9506 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722

Slaughter

  • Time: 10: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Date: Aug. 25 and Aug. 26
  • Location: Slaughter Fire Department - 819 E. Railroad AVE, Slaughter, LA 70777

Jackson

  • Time: 10: 30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Date: Aug. 27 and Aug. 28
  • Location: Jackson, LA Fire Department - 1631 Charter Street, Jackson, LA 70748

RKM Primary Care clinic will also be hosting a separate vaccine event at its Clinton location and will administer the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 28. However, RKM Primary Care is requiring appointments for those who want to receive the Moderna vaccine on Aug. 28. To schedule an appointment with RKM Primary Care call (225) 683-5292.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Louisiana State Police
Driver dies after SUV runs off highway and hits tree
A meeting of the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee was temporarily halted Monday,...
Several people removed from La. House and Welfare Committee meeting for not wearing masks

Latest News

Nurses in a hospital.
La. opens child care assistance program for critical hospital personnel
A House and Welfare Committee meeting at the La. State Capitol was temporarily halted due to...
Several people removed from La. House and Welfare Committee meeting for not wearing masks
A meeting of the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee was temporarily halted Monday,...
Several people removed from La. House and Welfare Committee meeting for not wearing masks
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'