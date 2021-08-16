Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting at Hubben's Supermarket in Port Allen on Sunday, August...
‘Self-defense shooting’ outside supermarket leaves 2 women injured; 2 other women arrested
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
A shooting in the parking lot of a gas station on Plank Road at Harding Boulevard sent one man...
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital
Louisiana State Police
Driver dies after SUV runs off highway and hits tree
A meeting of the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee was temporarily halted Monday,...
Several people removed from La. House and Welfare Committee meeting for not wearing masks

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Wind forecasts brings new worries to California fire lines
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Biden: I'm not repeating the mistakes of the past
They're hoping to find the diamonds from a wedding ring.
Family sifts through debris following California wildfire