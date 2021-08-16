College students go back to school, what’s being done to keep Jag students safe during fourth COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRCC and Southern University college students start a new semester on Monday, August 16.

Dr. Zackeus Johnson, Dean for University College at Southern talks about what is being done to keep the Jag students safe during this fourth surge of COVID.

School leaders remind you to practice COVID-19 mitigations as we continue to fight our way out of this pandemic.

They’re asking you to mask up, keep your hands clean and follow social distancing guidelines. They said if you are medically able to receive the vaccine, please do so.

