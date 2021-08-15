Tracking two tropical troublemakers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had quite the lightning display early last night, but not much rain to go along with it.

Sunday won’t be a total washout, but expect to have wet weather in the area this afternoon and evening, with some computer models representing an inch or so in the next 24 hours. In fact, today and Monday could be our best rain chances of the week, as we continue this typical summertime weather pattern of daytime, convective storms.

Of course, the tropics could play a major role in our local weather, as we are keeping an eye on both the remnants of Fred, as well as Tropical Storm Grace.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, August 15 (WAFB)

Fred should once again become a tropical storm out in the Gulf, then make a landfall as a tropical storm Monday night. At this time, the track has jogged slightly back to the east, good news for Louisiana, with the target landfall between Mobile, Alabama and the extreme western Florida panhandle.

This isn’t expected to enhance our rain chances, in fact, it could reduce them a bit, since we’ll be on the west/dry side of the storm.

Tropical Storm Grace is still churning up in the Caribbean and moving westward. Grace is expected to get into the open waters of the Gulf and could threaten our area.

It is still very much a difficult call about where Grace will make landfall, but it should be on the Gulf coast next weekend as a tropical storm. It is not expected to become a hurricane at this time. Stay tuned.

