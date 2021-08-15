Ask the Expert
Shooting at supermarket leaves 2 injured; suspect in custody

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a supermarket on Sunday, August 15.

Zach Simmers, a spokesman with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, said it happened at Hubben’s Supermarket in Port Allen, which is located on North Alexandria Avenue (LA 1).

He added two females were shot but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A male suspect has been taken into custody, according to Simmers.

The Port Allen Police Department is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details will be released once they become available.

