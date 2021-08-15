Ask the Expert
Shooting outside gas station sends 1 to hospital

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said it happened in the parking lot of the gas station located at Plank Road and Harding Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

They added although the victim’s condition is listed as serious, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The shooter has not been identified and remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

