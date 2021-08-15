Investigators believe arson to be cause of fire at vacant house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire that was reported at a vacant house just before midnight on Saturday, August 14.

According to officials, it happened on North 29th Street between Newton Street and Pen Street.

Investigators believe arson to be the cause of the fire but they are still collecting evidence.

BRFD said firefighters found an attached rear storage area burning when they made it to the scene. Officials added the flames reached the attic of the main part of the home, causing some minor smoke and water damage in the living area.

The flames were put out shortly after midnight. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-244-7867 or BRFD Fire Investigations Division at 225-354-1419.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.