Fred strengthens approaching Florida; Grace weakens moving through Caribbean

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We continue to track two named storms in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Fred has begun to get its act together and continues to get better organized and slowly strengthening as it approaches the Florida Panhandle. While Tropical Depression Grace has weakened just south of Puerto Rico and is no longer a Tropical Storm.

Strengthening Tropical Storm Fred coordinates and stats (WAFB)

NHC forecast track for T.S. Fred (WAFB)

Fred is likely to remain a lopsided storm due to wind shear keeping most of the significant impacts on the east side of its circulation. That means as Fred makes landfall Monday evening, Louisiana will not deal with any major impacts. The only issue may be some rough seas over the coastal waters Monday due to a tight pressure gradient. Fred is forecast to weaken as it moves inland, but also produce some heavy rains for much of the SE U.S. which could lead to flash flooding for Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Weakening Tropical Depression Grace coordinates and stats (WAFB)

Grace has weakened to a Tropical Depression as of the 4 PM NHC advisory. Grace is forecast to remain a Tropical Depression due to land interaction as it moves along the island chains of the Northern Caribbean. Grace will take a slightly more southerly track than Fred took. Grace is forecast to emerge into the central Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday. It is here that Grace could begin to strengthen as it moves WNW fairly quickly. As it stands right now, the local area is unlikely to see direct impacts for Grace as it bypasses Louisiana to our south. But an influx of tropical moisture could spread over South Louisiana Thursday and Friday elevating rain chances locally. A majority of weather computer models brings Grace into Texas or Mexico late in the week.

NHC forecast track for T.D. Grace (WAFB)

