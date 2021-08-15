Ask the Expert
Driver dies after SUV runs off highway and hits tree

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LORANGER, La. (WAFB) - An unidentified driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday, August 14.

Louisiana State Police said it happened on LA 40 at LA 445 near Loranger around 5 p.m.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz reported the investigation so far shows a 2012 Nissan Armada was headed east on LA 40 when it veered off the highway and hit a tree.

He added the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and it is not yet known if the person was wearing a seat belt.

A blood sample was taken from the driver and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, troopers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

