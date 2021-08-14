Ask the Expert
TD Fred tracks farther West, closer to Louisiana as TS Grace Forms

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are still tracking Tropical Depression Fred, which now has a track farther west, with landfall near Mobile, Alabama. It’s still not a threat to Louisiana, but we definitely need to monitor it closely.  

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 14
Tropical Storm Grace has formed and looks to move towards Florida.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 14
Our local weather this weekend will be status quo, with typical daytime scattered storms later in the afternoon.  Highs will be in the low 90s for the foreseeable future, with heat index readings in the low triple digits.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 14
Rain chances will be around 50% each day with brief heavy downpours possible.  

Rain amounts will be manageable, generally less than an inch over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 14
