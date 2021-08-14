Sha’Carri Richardson to face off Jamaican Olympics winners after drug suspension
(WVUE) - Sha’Carri Richardson continues to shine in the spotlight. She will now get a chance to face off the Jamaican Olympics winners after missing her chance to race in the games.
According to TMZ, Richardson is confirmed to be one of the 9 competing in next weekend’s Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field where she will run against Jamaica’s Elaine Tompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the 100-meter sprint.
Since being suspended for her marijuana use before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, this will be Richardson’s first professional race she will participate in.
