Ochnser nurses honored for giving aid to shooting victims in Aug. 1 crime spree

Ochsner Health Care nurses are honored for rendering aid during Aug. 1 shooting in Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Health Care nurses are honored for rendering aid during Aug. 1 shooting in Baton Rouge.(EBRSO/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The hard work and dedication that health care workers put in on a daily basis can often go unnoticed.

But it was hard to ignore the actions of the staff at Ochsner Urgent Care located on Old Perkins Road Sunday, Aug. 1 that would ultimately save several lives.

In a social media post Saturday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Sheriff Sid Gautreaux presented “Awards of Good Citizenship” to the staff this week, after they rendered aid to the shooting victims of a crime spree that happened two weeks ago in Baton Rouge.

“You are first responders, and now especially, you are working on the front lines,” Sheriff Gautreaux said. “You saved lives that day, as I’m sure you do everyday. We are forever grateful for your service and commitment to our community.”

All three victims are expected to recover.

