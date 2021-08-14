Man leaving casino robbed at gunpoint in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who was returning home from a casino was reportedly robbed at gunpoint outside his Baton Rouge home Saturday morning.

The reported robbery happened on Gray Moss Avenue, in the White Oak Estates subdivision, around 7:30 a.m., East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said.

The man told deputies he was robbed by a man wearing a surgical mask just after he pulled into his driveway, Hicks said.

The man told deputies he had just left a Baton Rouge casino and believes he was followed home.

Deputies are reviewing security footage from that casino as well as from cameras located in the man’s neighborhood to try to identify a possible suspect, Hicks said.

