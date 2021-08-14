Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

EBR Schools announces food delivery program

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has announced a food delivery program available to students during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program will distribute pre-packaged meal boxes to families in EBR.

The meal boxes will be available for children in the classroom, those studying virtually, and for all children within the parish age eighteen or under.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR WEEKLY HOME DELIVERIES

Students are eligible to receive a box containing seven servings of snacks and suppers. The meal boxes will contain ready to eat shelf-stable snacks, meals, and beverages that do not require refrigeration.

Families that are not registered for home delivery can pick up their food at locations throughout East Baton Rouge parish Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those locations include:

· Glen Oaks Middle School (on Monarch St.) parking lot

· St. Pius Church Parking lot

· Sacred Heart church parking lot

· Belaire High School parking lot

· Scotlandville High School parking lot

Home deliveries will be contactless.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
School closures due to Hurricane Ida
School closures due to Hurricane Ida
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU president urges students not rush back to campus following Hurricane Ida
COVID-19 vaccine: Return to college conversation
COVID-19 vaccine: Return to college conversation
Dr. Charles M. Smith
$7.8 Million gift in support of LSU and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center strengthens nation-leading Medical Physics Partnership