EBR Schools announces food delivery program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has announced a food delivery program available to students during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program will distribute pre-packaged meal boxes to families in EBR.

The meal boxes will be available for children in the classroom, those studying virtually, and for all children within the parish age eighteen or under.

Students are eligible to receive a box containing seven servings of snacks and suppers. The meal boxes will contain ready to eat shelf-stable snacks, meals, and beverages that do not require refrigeration.

Families that are not registered for home delivery can pick up their food at locations throughout East Baton Rouge parish Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those locations include:

· Glen Oaks Middle School (on Monarch St.) parking lot

· St. Pius Church Parking lot

· Sacred Heart church parking lot

· Belaire High School parking lot

· Scotlandville High School parking lot

Home deliveries will be contactless.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.