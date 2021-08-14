Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

EBR Schools announces food delivery program for upcoming school year

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has announced a food delivery program available to students during the 2021-2022 school year.

The program launched August 13, 2021 and will distribute pre-packaged meal boxes to families in EBR.

The meal boxes will be available for children in the classroom, those studying virtually, and for all children within the parish age eighteen or under.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR WEEKLY HOME DELIVERIES

Students are eligible to receive a box containing seven servings of snacks and suppers. The meal boxes will contain ready to eat shelf-stable snacks, meals, and beverages that do not require refrigeration.

Families that are not registered for home delivery can pick up their food at locations throughout East Baton Rouge parish Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Those locations include:

· Glen Oaks Middle

· Broadmoor Middle

· St. Pious

· Sacred Heart

Home deliveries will be contactless.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday
Two deputies in Tangipahoa Parish have died from complications due to COVID-19. Sgt. Gerald...
Two Tangipahoa deputies die from COVID complications
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Washington Redskins running back...
REPORT: Former LSU RB Derrius Guice suspended for six games

Latest News

Sleeves Up Louisiana!
Lil Boosie to host COVID-19 vaccine event at Southern University
BRCC
BRCC emphasizing Return to Campus Action Plan as students go back to school
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate
Early childhood center coming to Donaldsonville
Early childhood center coming to Donaldsonville