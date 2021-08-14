Ask the Expert
1 dead, 5 wounded, 1 puppy stolen in six New Orleans shooting incidents, NOPD says

New Orleans police said this 4-month-old English Bulldog was stolen at gunpoint from its owner...
New Orleans police said this 4-month-old English Bulldog was stolen at gunpoint from its owner early Saturday, Aug. 14.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and five others wounded in five separate shootings being investigated by New Orleans police Friday night and Saturday morning.

The NOPD said the fatality was part of a double shooting that occurred Friday around 6:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of Piety Street. Two adult men were sitting in a car when a man approached and shot them inside their vehicle. The victims fled and were found at the intersection of Humanity Street and Ursula Spencer Way in the Florida neighborhood. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, the second was taken to a hospital, police said. The condition of the second victim has not been disclosed.

Three other shootings were reported Friday night.

Police said a man was walking in the 8600 block of Belfast Street in Hollygrove around 7:05 p.m., when he heard a gunshot and was struck in his leg. An argument erupted into an exchange of gunfire around 7:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the 7th Ward, leaving one victim wounded in his hand. And police said another man was walking at the intersection of St. Philip and Henriette Delille streets in Treme near Armstrong Park when another man approached and shot him in the leg around 10:45 p.m.

Police also responded Saturday morning to a shooting in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street in Treme. The NOPD said a man was shot there around 5:40 a.m., but the nature of his injury and condition was not immediately disclosed.

The NOPD also reported gunfire Saturday at 3:07 a.m. in the 7100 block of Bundy Road. A man who was walking two English bulldogs said he was approached by another man who demanded that he back away from the dogs. The suspect picked up one of the dogs, a 4-month-old puppy, pointed a rifle and ordered the other man to run. As the suspect fled with the puppy, police said he “allegedly fired from the rifle toward the victim.” Neither the other man nor other dog was struck.

This story has been updated with additional information provided by New Orleans police.

