Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

WR Kayshon Boutte and QB Max Johnson working overtime to build up rapport

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is the No. 1 passing target for Max Johnson.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is the No. 1 passing target for Max Johnson.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Max Johnson is locked into the top spot at quarterback for LSU. So now his No. 1 receiver, Kayshon Boutte, can put his full focus into working with Johnson.

“As a wide receiver corps, I feel like we know who the quarterback is now, and it’s Max. So after practice, we throw balls and make sure the timing is right. At the end of the day, that’s who is throwing our balls whether it is game-wise or practice-wise, so it has to be perfect,” said Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte is a dynamic receiver who can adjust to situations on the field. But Johnson at QB1 was a whole new situation to work through.

“All my life I have never had a left-handed quarterback, so playing with him made me realize it’s my first left-handed quarterback and the balls just come different. They come weird to me, like faster. But after a while, you get used to it. It was weird adjusting to it. And he scrambles and throws off the run a lot, and the ball is coming like 40 miles per hour. It’s all a reaction thing. You got to focus fast,” said Boutte.

Boutte set an SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards in a win over Ole Miss. A feat that is getting the New Iberia native some attention off the field.

“I never did think I was going to do what I did. To this day, I still don’t really talk about it. There is still much to improve on. I was just a freshman, and I have learned more and had more experience. I just have to come back hard. If I was out in public, people will talk to me about it. But I don’t really go out a lot. I avoid all the noise and all the talk and stuff like that,” said Boutte.

Boutte said the freshman receivers are showing out this camp. Brian Thomas, Chris Hilton, and Malik Nabors, and Deion Smith all getting praise.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate
Aaron Morgan
Man being held without bond in stabbing death of grandmother, stabbing of mother, shooting of 3 strangers
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Veteran LSU players sidelined with injuries, while newcomers shine
LSU Men's Track and Field win the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Title.
LSU’s Dennis Shaver inducted into USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame
LSU linebackers Damone Clark (18) and Jared Small (58) pair up for a drill during practice.
LSU LBs Damone Clark & Jared Small, both BR natives, look to impress during fall camp
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1)
Kayshon Boutte works to be LSU’s next big-time WR
LSU’s live tiger mascot Mike VII, aka “Mike The Tiger,” is now vaccinated against COVID-19, the...
LSU mascot Mike The Tiger now vaccinated against COVID-19