Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Veteran LSU players sidelined with injuries, while newcomers shine

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU went through its first day in pads on Thursday, August 12, but the Tigers were forced indoors due to rain and lightning in the area.

Defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Tyrion Davis-Price have minor injuries, according to head coach Ed Orgeron, but he said they should both be back at practice Monday.

Senior defensive lineman Glen Logan might be out a bit longer after re-injuring his foot. Orgeron described the injury as a small break. He added the Tigers will get him back at some point during the season.

Coach O also complimented his two freshman running backs, Armoni Goodwin from Birmingham, Ala. and Corey Kiner from Cincinnati, Ohio.

True freshman wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. from Zachary is also impressing coaches with his athletic ability.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Angel Chester
Missing Baton Rouge teen located, police say
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Two men arrested in connection with body found in car near Clinton, sheriff says
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to...
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to protect those who refuse to wear a mask

Latest News

LSU Football
Ed Orgeron - 8/12/21 (Full Interview)
Southern tight end Ethan Howard (86)
Southern’s tight ends capitalize on opportunities from run game
Southern Jaguars
Southern LB Ray Anderson, S Jakoby Pappillion look to help lead Jags’ defense
Southern safety Jakoby Pappillion (7)
Southern LB Ray Anderson, S Jakoby Pappillion look to help lead Jags’ defense