SULC switches to remote operation after positive COVID case identified on campus

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Southern University Law Center confirm a member of their campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, SULC will switch to virtual operation until Friday, August 20, 2021.

A spokesperson for the university provided the following statement.

“The Southern University Law Center leadership has been alerted of a positive case within the campus. COVID protocols are in place. Starting Thursday, August 12 at 5 pm, the Law Center moved to remote operations until Friday, August 20 to sanitize the building and ensure the campus community’s safety.”

Click here to report a typo.

