REPORT: Former LSU RB Derrius Guice suspended for six games

New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Washington Redskins running back...
New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU and free agent running back Derrius Guice has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 NFL season according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Washington Football Team released Guice a former 2018 second round NFL Draft pick back in August of 2020 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. As reported by the Washington Post, the charges included one count of strangulation, which is a felony. The other three charges were three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property.

In June of 2021 a Virginia judge dismissed misdemeanor domestic violence charges against the former LSU back, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The report added that during a hearing Wednesday, June 23, Guice and the alleged victim said they had reached a settlement and the resolution means the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native will not go to trial and the charges will not appear on his criminal record.

