French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, canceled the event for the second year in a row due to the recent COVID surge in Louisiana.

The 2021 event was scheduled to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Organizers said they made the decision to call off the event “after careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials.”

“As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire community first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter,” organizers said in a statement. “While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to fest in the streets with you this year, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage April 21-24, 2022!”

Organizers said they will work to provide critical relief payments for roughly 1,500 musicians and gig workers who lost work due to the 2021 festival cancellation.

“We will continue to assess our ever-changing environment and apply the many lessons we have learned over the last two years to all of our 2022 events, including French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and Holidays New Orleans Style,” organizers said.

Other major events have also been canceled as the Delta variant strains hospitals and staffing, including Jazz Fest, the Red Dress Run, and Gretna Fest.

