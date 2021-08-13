Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

French Quarter Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases

Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music,...
Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, canceled the event for the second year in a row due to the recent COVID surge in Louisiana.(Zack Smith | Zack Smith Photography, Courtesy of French Quarter Festivals, Inc.)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers for French Quarter Fest, billed as the world’s largest showcase of Louisiana music, canceled the event for the second year in a row due to the recent COVID surge in Louisiana.

The 2021 event was scheduled to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Organizers said they made the decision to call off the event “after careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials.”

“As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire community first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter,” organizers said in a statement. “While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to fest in the streets with you this year, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage April 21-24, 2022!”

Organizers said they will work to provide critical relief payments for roughly 1,500 musicians and gig workers who lost work due to the 2021 festival cancellation.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Mayor Cantrell calls the COVID-19 situation dire in announcing proof of vaccination requirement

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement draws mixed reaction in New Orleans

Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

“We will continue to assess our ever-changing environment and apply the many lessons we have learned over the last two years to all of our 2022 events, including French Quarter Festival, Satchmo SummerFest, and Holidays New Orleans Style,” organizers said.

Other major events have also been canceled as the Delta variant strains hospitals and staffing, including Jazz Fest, the Red Dress Run, and Gretna Fest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Aaron Morgan
Man being held without bond in stabbing death of grandmother, stabbing of mother, shooting of 3 strangers
It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Kavarius Grinner
Arrest made 2 months after missing Zachary man found in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate

Latest News

Cooling
Bangor opens cooling centers as heat, humidity carry into Friday
(Source: WAFB)
FIVE YEARS LATER: Remembering historic 2016 flood in Baton Rouge
8/11 SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Parables of a southern man WAFB
SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Parables of a southern man
Councilman Cole Back to School Giveaway
Councilman Cole Back to School Giveaway