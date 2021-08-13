Former Tiger Cam Thomas scores 31, including game winner in NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS. (WAFB) - The No. 27 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Cam Thomas scored 31 points including the game winner in the Brooklyn Nets 84-81 win over the Washington Wizards in 2OT on Thursday, August 12.

Thomas was 10-for-23 from the field, including 2-for-6 from behind the arc, he was 9-for-10 from the free throw line. The Chesapeake, Virginia native also added three rebounds, one assists, one block, and two steals in the win.

Per NBA Summer League rules state that 2OT comes down to a first-to-make-a-basket, sudden death ending. Thomas sized up the No. 15 overall pick, Corey Kispert, and drilled a one-legged, walk-off three to secure the win for the Nets, 84-81. Thomas’s final three landed him at No. 3 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Night.

Thomas is averaging 24.0 points in Summer League, landing him fourth overall in scoring and first amongst rookies.

