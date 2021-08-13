Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Family invites public to honor BRPD Lt. Mike Godawa during procession after memorial service

Lt. Michael Godawa with BRPD
Lt. Michael Godawa with BRPD(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information from Baton Rouge Police Department:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The memorial procession will leave Resthaven Funeral Home between 11:45am and 12:00 noon on August 14, 2021 and travel northbound on Airline Hwy enroute to Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, 9000 Airline Hwy.

If anyone from the public would like to show respect along the memorial procession please park along the shoulder or median of the road not to impede the flow of traffic.

This is the procession route for the memorial service for Lt. Mike Godawa.
This is the procession route for the memorial service for Lt. Mike Godawa.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate
Aaron Morgan
Man being held without bond in stabbing death of grandmother, stabbing of mother, shooting of 3 strangers
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday

Latest News

Debbie Tullos is welcomed home from the hospital by family.
2 weeks after shooting, Tullos family reunited under one roof; recovery continues
Medical leaders hope younger adults choose to get vaccinated to protect themselves and keep...
Medical leaders encourage young adults to get vaccinated as students settle in for the fall
LSU Student Union (Source: WAFB)
Medical leaders encourage young adults to get vaccinated as students settle in for the fall
Sgt. Gerald Sopsher died from complications due to COVID-19, according to Tangipahoa Parish...
Two Tangipahoa deputies die from COVID complications