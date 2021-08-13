Family invites public to honor BRPD Lt. Mike Godawa during procession after memorial service

Information from Baton Rouge Police Department:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The memorial procession will leave Resthaven Funeral Home between 11:45am and 12:00 noon on August 14, 2021 and travel northbound on Airline Hwy enroute to Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, 9000 Airline Hwy.

If anyone from the public would like to show respect along the memorial procession please park along the shoulder or median of the road not to impede the flow of traffic.

This is the procession route for the memorial service for Lt. Mike Godawa. (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The family of Lt. Mike Godawa would appreciate your presence and support for the motorcade and memorial, which will travel from Resthaven to headquarters where an outdoor memorial will be held for Officers and friends in the community. The love you have shown and the support you have displayed has been truly appreciated.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.