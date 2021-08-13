Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - It was the first and last day back at school for a small group of kids in Central.

“We’re out; we’re out of the school system,” said Megan Aucoin. “We’re homeschoolers.”

She sent all four of her children to class Thursday, August 12, without masks. When Central Elementary told her oldest daughter, who’s in third grade, that the school wouldn’t let her inside without one, Aucoin decided to withdraw them.

“She missed that classroom interaction, she missed talking to her friends, she missed the carpool line, she missed all that, and we were excited because we thought we could do all that again this year but she just told me she can’t,” explained Aucoin.

She added she filled out mask exemption forms for each one of her kids but claims the school refused to accept them.

“I have nothing against the mask personally. If you want to wear one, great. That’s fine. But why should you force that on me and make my children do it?” asked Aucoin.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Fountain said there were fewer than 10 students across the Central Community School District that weren’t allowed inside of school because they wouldn’t wear a mask. He added the district will enforce the governor’s mandate and will continue to expect everyone to comply.

One parent said she understands why people are upset but she feels her child’s education trumps any disagreement.

“I just think an education is more important than her not going without a mask,” said Joy McClung. “I hate the mask. I don’t want to wear it but even with it, she needs an education.”

Aucoin said she has no regrets and would do the same again if she had to.

“I will do anything for my kids. I will fight for my kids,” said Aucoin.

