BRPD searching for missing juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for a missing juvenile.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Jaylnn Shampine who was last seen at the OYO Hotel on 10920 Mead Road on August 11.

Jaylynn Shampine (BRPD)

Detectives believe she is possibly with an unknown black male.

Unknown male suspect (BRPD)

They were last seen in a maroon or black Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on Jaylynn Shampine whereabouts or on the unidentified suspect is urged to contact the BRPD Missing Person Division at (225) 389-2000.

