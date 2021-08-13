BRCC emphasizing Return to Campus Action Plan as students go back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College’s first day of school is Monday, August 16. They’re encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here is their Return to Campus Action Plan:

All students, employees, visitors, and vendors must wear a mask or face covering over the nose and mouth while on BRCC campuses and in BRCC facilities.

All students, employees, visitors and vendors must complete the COVID-19 Self Screen Checking form before entering BRCC facilities.

QR codes will be available online for forms to be completed before arrival at campus/building/site to prevent bottlenecks and restrictions of flow.

Social distancing of at least six feet is strongly encouraged.

Mask or face coverings should be worn at all times when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained. Enhanced hygiene practices, including frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer before entering and upon exiting classrooms, laboratories, offices, etc.

All students and employees are required to complete the Preventing COVID-19 training module and submit their completed training certificate before the start of the semester.

Additional PPE, including disposable masks, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves, etc., is available for dispersal to the sites as demand requires Facility Services will perform daily sanitizing of all public spaces, including classrooms, restrooms, hallways, and other passageways.

For more information on guidelines, click here .

