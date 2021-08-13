A bit drier today, an eye on the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain coverage should be noticeably lower today thanks to slightly drier air filtering into the region and high pressure briefly trying to exert an influence locally.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 13 (WAFB)

The morning hours will be mainly dry, except for along the coast, with afternoon rain chances running about 40%. Highs will top out in the low 90s, with the potential for heat index values to climb a little above 100° in some neighborhoods this afternoon.

High pressure will gradually weaken once again over the weekend and moisture levels will quickly rebound. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will return, with Sunday perhaps being a little wetter than Saturday. However, mainly dry mornings will still allow most areas to reach the low 90s before rains develop. The threat for locally heavy rains will continue in any stronger storms.

The extended forecast points toward a fairly typical summer pattern continuing into next week as Fred likely stays to our east. Daily rain chances will mostly run in the 40%-50% range, with highs continuing to top out near summertime norms in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Fred continues to track along the northern coast of Cuba as a tropical depression as of early Friday morning, with maximum winds of 35 mph.

Little change is noted in the official forecast, with Fred still expected to emerge in the eastern Gulf this weekend and mostly likely threaten the Florida Panhandle for a potential landfall. While some strengthening is forecast, anticipated wind shear along its path will likely keep Fred no stronger than a tropical storm.

Farther out in the Atlantic, we continue to monitor a strong tropical wave that is still well east of the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 70% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Friday outlook. Forecast guidance indicates that this system, currently labeled Invest 95L, will follow a path over the next several days similar to that one taken by Fred. We’ve still got plenty of time to monitor its progress.

