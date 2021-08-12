Ask the Expert
Southern’s tight ends capitalize on opportunities from run game

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern will have a scrimmage on Saturday, August 14, to end its second full week of fall camp and the Jags continued preps with a dry workout Thursday morning.

One of the benefits of a strong running game is the endless opportunities it opens for the play-action pass. This is where Southern rewards its tight ends, Ethan Howard and Travis Tucker for their blocking up front. Both guys averaged more than 13 yards per catch during the spring season.

Howard went into his freshman year as the Jags’ fourth-string tight end. After some early season injuries at the position, the Breaux Bridge native got his opportunity against Texas Southern and he seized it. Howard reeled in two catches for two touchdowns.

