Southern LB Ray Anderson, S Jakoby Pappillion look to help lead Jags’ defense

Southern safety Jakoby Pappillion (7)
Southern safety Jakoby Pappillion (7)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern grad school linebacker Ray Anderson and senior safety Jakoby Pappillion are expected to play championship-caliber defense for the Jaguars this fall.

Papillion was having a day in the first half of last year’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff but his afternoon and season came to an end early in the second half.

However, Pap was still active on the sideline as an extra coach and hype man. Now, after a smooth rehab process over the summer, he will bring a boost to a secondary that ranked second in the SWAC in pass defense.

The secondary and defensive line return years of SWAC experience but it is the opposite at linebacker. Leading tackler Caleb Carter has moved on. All signs point to Anderson being the new leader in the middle of that Jaguar defense. The spring was Anderson’s first season in the blue and gold. He had spent the previous three at his hometown school, Youngstown State.

