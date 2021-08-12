Scattered to numerous storms to continue into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks as though Mother Nature will continue to deliver both of our summertime weather staples: heat and afternoon thunderstorms. Rain chances will run a tad above normal today and once again this weekend, even though there’s no particular feature such as a front or tropical system to aid in rain development.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 12 (WAFB)

Today shapes up to be similar to yesterday, with mainly dry conditions in the morning giving way to scattered to numerous showers and t-storms this afternoon. Set rain chances around 60%, with highs reaching the low 90s in most areas before any rain develops. And again today, locally heavy downpours will be possible in any stronger storms.

Rain chances may see a slight decrease to around 40% on Friday before rebounding into the 50%-60% range for the weekend.

The pattern will largely remain unchanged, with rains generally starting along the coast early in the day and building inland into the afternoon hours.

In the tropics, the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola has taken a toll on Fred as expected. The 4 a.m. Thursday advisory has Fred as a tropical depression, with max winds of 35 mph. It has emerged from the northwestern tip of Haiti as of early Thursday, but will be tracking very close to the northern coast of Cuba over the next day or two. Continued land interaction, along with some wind shear are expected to keep Fred at bay in the short term. Conditions may become a bit more favorable for restrengthening once it nears south Florida and heads into the eastern Gulf this weekend. Landfall is currently forecast well to our east.

Elsewhere, we continue to track another healthy tropical wave over the open Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this one a 60% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. It is forecast to follow a path very similar to Fred in the days ahead and will be near the Lesser Antilles by this weekend. We’ve got plenty of time to track its progress.

