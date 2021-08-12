Ask the Expert
Mayor Broome: ‘No immediate plans to implement a city-wide vaccine mandate’

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome doesn't plan to institute mandatory vaccination...
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome doesn't plan to institute mandatory vaccination requirements.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I have no immediate plans to implement a city-wide vaccine mandate for private entities,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Thursday, August 12.

The statement was made in response to news the city of New Orleans is expected to require people to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering restaurants, bars, and other venues, including the Caesars Superdome.

RELATED: Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities

Here is Broome’s entire statement on the matter:

How Iberville Parish Schools are keeping your children safe with their EXCEL Together plan