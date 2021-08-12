Mayor Broome: ‘No immediate plans to implement a city-wide vaccine mandate’
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I have no immediate plans to implement a city-wide vaccine mandate for private entities,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Thursday, August 12.
The statement was made in response to news the city of New Orleans is expected to require people to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering restaurants, bars, and other venues, including the Caesars Superdome.