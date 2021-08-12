Man wanted on domestic abuse, other charges
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges.
BRPD said Ronald Lanaute, 51, is sought for domestic abuse battery - child endangerment and violation of protective orders.
He is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously from www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App.
