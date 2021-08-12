Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Man wanted on domestic abuse, other charges

Ronald Lanaute
Ronald Lanaute(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges.

BRPD said Ronald Lanaute, 51, is sought for domestic abuse battery - child endangerment and violation of protective orders.

He is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously from www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Angel Chester
BRPD looking for missing teen
Two men arrested in connection with body found in car near Clinton, sheriff says
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to...
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to protect those who refuse to wear a mask
FILE photo of drive-thru COVID-19 tests
Ochsner Baton Rouge hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing through September

Latest News

A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Kavarius Grinner
Arrest made 2 months after missing Zachary man found in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome doesn't plan to institute mandatory vaccination...
Mayor Broome: ‘No immediate plans to implement a city-wide vaccine mandate’
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.