Man arrested on domestic abuse, other charges

UPDATE: In an announcement on Wednesday, September 22, the Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed Ronald Lanaute, 51, has been arrested.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges.

BRPD said Ronald Lanaute, 51, is sought for domestic abuse battery - child endangerment and violation of protective orders.

He is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously from www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 App.

