Lt. Honore: If you can trust boudin balls, you can trust the vaccine

Lieutenant General Russel Honore says trusting the shot is as simple as trusting cased meats.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to increase vaccination rates in Louisiana, retired Lieutenant General Russel Honore says trusting the shot is as simple as trusting cased meats.

“My experience with COVID has been one of despair,” he said in a video posted by the Bring Back Louisiana Sleeves Up campaign on Twitter.

“Look, if you eat boudin balls and hot dogs, and you trust that, you can take this shot,” he pleaded. “This shot has been proven. It’s based on science.”

Honore, who gained popularity among Louisianans for his role as the commander of the Joint Task Force that coordinated military efforts in Hurricane Katrina-affected areas across the Gulf Coast, says he encounters people daily who are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“What are you waiting for?” he asked. “Look at where we were last year, with hundreds of people - some days 4,000 people dying, many of them in nursing homes - the elderly. Now that we have the shot, there’s hardly anyone dying in nursing homes anymore from COVID. It proves it works!”

“The Ragin Cajun” says he’s looking forward to going to Saints games, Southern games, LSU games, and maybe even a Grambling game.

“Let’s bring Louisiana back,” the video concluded. “Please get the shot.”

