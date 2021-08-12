Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Fresh Figs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s my favorite time of the year, fig season! Ripe black mission figs, creamy Ricotta and zesty lemon… The end results are these delicious breakfast pancakes that will satisfy the entire family! What a perfect way to start the day!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 12–14 Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh whole milk Ricotta

1½ tbsps grated lemon zest, plus extra for serving

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

8–10 ripe figs, (½-inch) diced

1 cup buttermilk, shaken

3 extra-large eggs

¼ cup sugar

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

1¼ cups flour

¼ cup cornstarch

1 tbsp baking powder

1½ tsps kosher salt

6 tbsps clarified butter, divided

salted butter for serving

pure maple syrup for serving

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together Ricotta, lemon zest, lemon juice, buttermilk, eggs, sugar and vanilla, stirring to mix well. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt. While stirring with a rubber spatula, add flour mixture into Ricotta mixture, mixing just until combined. Set aside for 5 minutes. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons clarified butter and heat until it sizzles. Remix the batter with a rubber spatula. Using a 2¼-inch ice cream scoop, drop level scoopfuls of batter into the pan and allow to cook until bubbles appear all over the top, 2–3 minutes. Do not crowd the pan. Distribute fig pieces evenly over pancakes, then flip pancakes over and cook until spring back to the touch. Remove and transfer to a plate. Repeat until all batter has been used, adding more butter to the pan as needed. To serve, sprinkle with additional lemon zest, dot each with salted butter and drizzle with maple syrup. Serve hot.

