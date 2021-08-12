How Iberville Parish Schools are keeping your children safe with their EXCEL Together plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 Delta variant is continuing to spread across our community, which means schools in our community are working harder than ever to keep your children safe this year.

Several students went back to the classroom yesterday, including Iberville Parish.

This district has come up with operational guidelines as they work with the Louisiana Department of Education, Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and Children’s Hospital of New Orleans (CHNOLA).

Their motto for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year is “EXCEL” Together.

Here are some of their operational guidelines:

Physical distancing requirements should determine the maximum group size indoors in a single room.

• The composition of a group may change if students can maintain a physical distance of at least three feet from other students and six feet from adults in a classroom or indoor setting, to the greatest extent possible.

• PK3/4 will maintain static grouping, K-2 students maintain static grouping to the extent possible,

3-6 students maintain static groups to extent possible (students may move from room to room in the static group), 7-12 students may change classes encouraging movement in one direction.

Physical Standards for Use of School Facilities

If groups convene outdoors, a physical barrier is not required, but each group should remain separated.

• To the greatest extent possible, schools should limit crowding at entry and exit points and maintain maximum

group sizes and physical distance recommendations.

Orientation/Open House

• No classroom visits, only virtual options

• Large groups may convene with social distancing

• Stagger groups as needed

• Create a system with spacing for schedule collection, fee payments, and supply drop-off.

