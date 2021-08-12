Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 news conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate(wafb)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference to discuss the state’s continued rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.

The news conference will come one day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required before entering restaurants, bars, and other indoor venues in the city, including the Caesars Superdome, beginning Monday, Aug. 16.

Louisiana has broken records for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 every day since Aug. 3 and reached an all-time high on Thursday, Aug. 12 with 2,901 patients.

RELATED STORIES:

As of Thursday, more than 1.77 million residents had received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Gov. Edwards reinstated a statewide mask mandate on Aug. 4.

It is unclear if the governor will announce any additional COVID-related restrictions.

The governor’s comments will be live streamed in this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Angel Chester
BRPD looking for missing teen
Two men arrested in connection with body found in car near Clinton, sheriff says
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to...
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to protect those who refuse to wear a mask
FILE photo of drive-thru COVID-19 tests
Ochsner Baton Rouge hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing through September

Latest News

LSU, Skymount Medical working to create first medication for COVID-19 patients
LSU, Skymount Medical working to create first medication for COVID-19 patients
LSU and Skymount Medical partner together to create the first medication for COVID-19 patients
LSU, Skymount Medical partner to create first medication for COVID-19 patients
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome doesn't plan to institute mandatory vaccination...
Officials respond to vaccine requirements in New Orleans
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.