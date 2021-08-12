FIVE YEARS LATER: Remembering historic 2016 flood in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August 12, 2021 marks five years since the start of the historic 2016 flood in the Baton Rouge.

A lot of communities across the Capital Area were impacted including areas like East Baton Rouge Parish, Baker, Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

Today, we take a moment to look back and reflect as some areas continue to rebuild.

