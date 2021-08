Over the past several days, residential customers in or around the Southdowns area have been affected by a couple of events. The first involved electric equipment – specifically, a set of reclosers – being damaged by lightning. The second involved a tree limb falling from outside of our right of way and damaging other electric equipment nearby.

New equipment, including fuses and transformers, have been installed in the area and we will hang a new recloser this week. Some jobs are a quick fix while others are more complicated. The damages involved with the initial outages were extensive. As part of the repair and restoration process, some customers have seen additional power outages and we are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.

We are working quickly and safely to complete repairs in and around the Southdowns area to ensure our customers are provided with reliable service. We appreciate your understanding.